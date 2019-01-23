Hotel near airport has finished major renovation, expects to land more air travelers

The Best Western Plus era has officially begun at a longtime hotel near the Bellingham International Airport.

After a major remodel, the hotel at 3985 Bennett Drive is now called the Best Western Plus Bellingham Airport Hotel. Each of the 132 rooms have new furnishings, mattresses, televisions, refrigerators and microwaves, according to a news release from Best Western Plus. The fitness center was expanded and the hotel is now offering guests a free full hot breakfast.

For years the hotel was known as the Hampton Inn until it dropped the brand in July 2017. It was purchased by Today’s VI, LLC last year and is being managed by Providence Hospitality Partners, a Denver-based company that also manages Bellingham’s Four Points by Sheraton on Lakeway Drive.

One other change is the event center known as Fox Hall. It is currently closed as the hotel searches for a business to lease the property, said Dana Weber, general manager at the Bellingham Airport Hotel in an email. He added that he expects the space to be used as a restaurant or for office space.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

With the changes in place, the hotel is already seeing more airport travelers using the Best Western Rewards park-and-fly program, Weber said. Weber added that he’s interested in seeing how the newly added flights from Bellingham to Anchorage starting in May will impact room demand.

The hotel will offer tours of the facility from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 21 in conjunction with an event celebrating the new brand.