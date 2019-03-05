Business

Here’s what that 78-foot catamaran was doing in Bellingham Bay Monday

By Dave Gallagher

March 05, 2019 05:00 AM

Local boat builder All American Marine launched a 78-foot passenger catamaran into Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham, Wash., on Monday, March 4, 2019. The vessel, built for Kitsap Transit, will provide daily ferry service between Bremerton and Seattle.
Bellingham

All American Marine is continuing to crank out boats at its waterfront facility.

The company launched the Rich Passage II catamaran into Bellingham Bay on Monday, March 4. After doing some testing, the 78-foot passenger ferry is scheduled to be delivered to Kitsap Transit in April, said Ron Wille, business development manager for All American Marine, in an email.

This boat is similar to the original, which provides service between Bremerton and Seattle for up to 118 passengers. The carbon fiber adjustable hydrofoil system of this vessel provides a low wake through the environmentally sensitive area, according to the company’s website.

With the Rich Passage II launched, the company is finishing up work on its sister boat, also going to Kitsap Transit. That Rich Passage vessel is scheduled to be launched at the end of June, Wille said.

Earlier this year the company launched a hybrid water taxi and it landed a contract to build a law enforcement vessel for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

things to do