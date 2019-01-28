Business

Bellingham’s All American Marine lands contract to build law enforcement vessel

By Dave Gallagher

January 28, 2019 01:35 PM

Bellingham

All American Marine landed a major contract to build a law enforcement vessel for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The Bellingham boat manufacturer announced in a news release that it is building an 80-foot aluminum catamaran that will operate in Texas state waters as well as in the Gulf of Mexico. The catamaran is expected to be completed by February 2020.

The boat features new technology that more quickly and safely launches the vessels’ rigid-hull inflatable boats, according to the news release.

All American Marine has a history of building law enforcement vessels, said Bronson Lamb, marketing manager for the company, in an email to The Bellingham Herald. Past clients include The Port of Los Angeles and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The company will have a busy 2019 with several other projects already in the works, Lamb said. The company is getting ready to launch a hybrid water taxi in the coming weeks, along with two Rich Passage passenger-only vessels for Kitsap Transit later this year. The company is also building a research and survey vessel for Duke University.

Last summer All American Marine finished building a 128-foot, 600-passenger ferry for San Francisco’s Red and White Fleet.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department protects wildlife and manages other natural resources, including 4 million acres of saltwater, according to its website.

TPWD GA.jpg
Bellingham’s All American Marine will build an 80-foot aluminum catamaran for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department that launches rigid-hull inflatable boats.
All American Marine Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Dave Gallagher

Dave Gallagher has covered the Whatcom County business community since 1998. Retail, real estate, jobs and port redevelopment are among the topics he covers.

