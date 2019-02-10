It may be cold around town, but some cool treats are arriving this week in Fairhaven

Even with this cold winter weather, ice cream is always a welcome sight. Bellingham residents will now have a new option from a longtime county favorite.

Edaleen Dairy is planning to open a Fairhaven ice cream shop Thursday at 1200 10th St., Suite 104, in the Fairhaven Village Inn building.

The Fairhaven store will focus on ice cream, rotating 24 different flavors, according to a news release from the company. All of the milk in the ice cream comes from cows north of Lynden.

“The farm is less than two miles from the processing plant and not many ice cream companies can transform milk into ice cream within 20-24 hours of leaving the cow,” said Mitch Moorlag, general manager of Edaleen Dairy, in the news release.

Along with hard ice cream, the Fairhaven shop will offer soft serve, house-made waffle cones, sundaes, ice cream cakes and milk. It will also offer Ellenos Greek yogurt made from the farm’s milk.

It’s been a steady progression of store openings for the company in the past 10 years. The farm was founded in 1975 and began selling ice cream in 1982. It has two stores in Lynden and one each in Sumas, Blaine and Ferndale.

“Bellingham has been on our radar for some time,” said Dave Dodson, title sales manager for Edaleen, in a phone interview. He added that they thought Fairhaven was a great fit for their concept and they will continue to look for opportunities in other parts of Bellingham.

Once open, store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For further details, visit EdaleenDairy.com.