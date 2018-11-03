Here’s where Edaleen Dairy will open its first Bellingham ice cream store

Edaleen Dairy is making plans to open its first Bellingham ice cream store. The company filed a building permit application to put in a store in the Fairhaven Village Inn building at 1200 10th St., Suite 104.
In other dessert news, Pure Bliss Desserts has completed phase one of its major remodel at 1424 Cornwall Ave. and is ready to begin phase two. That will involve the store being temporarily closed Nov. 4-7.
Owner Andi Vann said in an email the closure is needed to move operations to the newly remodeled space so they can work on the other side. The second phase, which will take a few months, will include expanding a customer seating area and increasing natural lighting in the original space.
Also coming up: A building permit application was submitted to put in a new yoga studio at 1108 11th St., Suite 100, near Fairhaven Bicycle.
Two Bellingham businesses are participating in the Neighborhood Toy Store Day on Nov. 10. Fairhaven Toy Garden and Launching Success Learning Store are on the list of participants, according to the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association. According to its Facebook page, Fairhaven Toy Garden is planning to have free game demos, crafts and prices from noon to 5 p.m. that day. Launching Success will have its activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with refreshments available all day, according to its Facebook post.
