A big remodel, an expansion and a salon ready for business on tap in Whatcom retail

Even with the cold winter weather, there is plenty of retail activity. Here’s an update on the latest happenings around Whatcom County:

▪ At Home, a big box home decor store, has applied for building permits to remodel the former Kmart store at 1001 E. Sunset Drive. Sign permits were submitted when Kmart first announced it was closing in October, so this is another step in the process. At Home, which is based in Plano, Texas, has not officially announced that it is coming to Bellingham on its website.

▪ Bellingham Technical College’s cosmetology program is now open for hair appointments. The salon at 1411 Railroad Ave. will offer a variety of services, including hair coloring, perms, manicures and pedicures. The salon will add more services as the students expand their skills, according to a news release from BTC. The public can book appointments by calling 360-752-8789.

▪ A sign permit was submitted to the city for Brio Cleaners to go in at 2317 James St., near Avenue Bread. The company has Brio Laundry on Alabama Street, near Trader Joe’s. Owner Colleen Unema said the new place on James Street will offer eco-friendly garment care and should be ready around the end of March.





▪ Tasca del Tinto announced on Facebook that it has closed its doors for good on Feb. 1 in Bellingham. The Iberian bistro at 111 W. Holly St. was founded by Miguel Losada in May 2016, focusing on small plates of Spanish food.





▪ Second Avenue Sports in Ferndale announced on Facebook that it is closing after 14 years of business. The sporting goods store is having a liquidation sale, closing on Feb. 28. The store is at 2nd Avenue, near Main Street.