All American Marine is ready to launch a large ferry. Here’s when you can see it.

Bellingham Bay boat watchers will have a chance to see something a little different starting Monday.
All American Marine is planning to launch M/V Enhydra, a 128-foot long, 600-passenger ferry vessel around 7 a.m. It was built for San Francisco’s Red and White Fleet, known for its tours of Alcatraz and sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge. It is expected hang out in Bellingham Bay for a couple of weeks before heading to San Francisco around Labor Day weekend, said Branson Lamb, marketing manager for All American Marine.
What makes this vessel a little different is that it is powered by a lithium-ion battery/electric hybrid system. All American Marine officials have said this new system will meet the demand for power while providing a silent, emission-free operation.
The vessel has three decks for passengers with full wrap-around viewing on the second deck. It will also have a snack bar area.
All American Marine is also busy with other projects. Earlier this year it reached an agreement with Kitsap Transit to build two more passenger-only ferries for $15 million. This spring it finished a 73-foot catamaran whale-watching boat for Port Townsend’s Puget Sound Express.
