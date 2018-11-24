Two restaurants, home improvement store are closing up shop

Two Whatcom County restaurants have announced they will no longer be serving up meals
The Bellingham French restaurant Eat announced on Facebook that Nov. 24 would be its last day of business. In the Facebook post owner Eric Truglas said that after three years in business at 1200 Cornwall Ave. a decision was made to not renew the lease.
Also announcing a closure on Facebook is Bucks Good Burger & BBQ, which closed on Nov. 21. In an article on the website My Ferndale News, owner Matthew Trott said the reason for the closure was because he’s ready for a change.
Buyer’s Market to close
Having not found someone to take over the business, Buyer’s Market at 2111 Iowa St. will begin putting displays and equipment up for sale at the end of the week, said owner Andy Brauner in an email.
The longtime Bellingham business sells home products that include doors and flooring as well as other finished products and kitchen and bath appliances.
Brauner said he plans to close the business at the end of the year.
Comments