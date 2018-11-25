It’s been simmering as a food truck for years. Now this eatery has a downtown spot

After three years of serving food all around Whatcom County, a popular food truck now has a brick-and-mortar space in downtown Bellingham.
Simmering Tava opened earlier this month at 1311 N. State St., near the YMCA. Operated by Rajat Damani and his mother, Tara, Simmering Tava got its start as a food booth at the Bellingham Farmers Market in 2013. Damani added a food truck in 2015, stopping at many of the Bellingham breweries and other establishments.
“It’s lovely having our own kitchen,” said Ann Damani, who is married to Rajat and works at the restaurant part-time. She noted that food trucks typically have to share commercial kitchen space, which has become very competitive with so many the food trucks in the area.
Known for its organic Indian food, Simmering Tava for now will feature dishes served at the food truck, but the menu will expand after a planned grand opening in the coming weeks, Ann Damani said in an interview.
For those not familiar with Simmering Tava, Rajat Damani said his goal is to offer the kind of food you would find visiting your best friend’s house in India. The menu has some common dishes, but Rajat Damani said he likes to play around with spice combinations that create a slightly different taste.
Simmering Tava is acting more like a pop-up restaurant in its new space. The entire building is scheduled to undergo a major renovation, so they expect to be in that space about a year.
Ann Damani said they looking for their next location, hoping to stay in the downtown area.
A grand opening date has not been finalized, but is expected to happen in early 2019. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, open an hour later on Saturday, closed Sunday. It also delivers through Viking Food. further information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
