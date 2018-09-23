Organic clothing store, cafe opens in Blaine

An online retailer that caters to chemically sensitive as well as ecologically conscious people has opened a brick-and-mortar store in Whatcom County.
Rawganique also is adding a cafe and bakery that offers organic and vegan items.
The new store at 429 Peace Portal Drive is considered a lifestyle store for anyone looking for chemical-free, ethical products, said co-founder Qeanu Wallner.
He wants to give customers organic options for food and clothing, as well as household goods like towels and bedding.
During Rawganique’s soft opening, he said, new customers have been curious about the texture of the clothing, made from organic cotton, hemp or linen.
“We want to show people what you can make with natural fibers and traditional skills and open them up to the whole raw and organic lifestyle,” Wallner said.
The cafe and bakery have a growing menu list of organic and vegan items. Cafe items include smoothies, sandwiches and soups. Wallner plans to also offer organic beer and wine.
In looking for a place to open this store, Wallner was struck by the beauty and ambiance of Blaine.
“Nothing beats the beauty of looking out at the harbor,” Wallner said. “We are so happy to be here. The city and people are so welcoming.”
The grand opening celebration will happen at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28. Details about the store and cafe can be found on its Facebook page.
Other Tidbits
Outbound closed its Fairhaven store earlier this month. The clothing store was at 1306 11th St. and first opened in 2016... Aslan Brewing has partnered with Growing Veterans to raise money through a special release beer. Charlie Foxtrot IPA is scheduled to be released Sept. 29 at a public event called Fresh Hop Forum in the Aslan Depot at 1322 N. State St. A portion of the proceeds will go to Growing Veterans, which uses a certified organic farm to provide support for veterans as they transition back to civilian life. ... Taco Time has opened a restaurant at 5623 Riverside Drive in Ferndale. ... Buyer’s Market at 2111 Iowa St. has begun a liquidation sale. Owner Andy Brauner had put the home products store up for sale, but hasn’t found a buyer. Brauner will continue looking for a buyer, but if one isn’t found he plans to close the store by the end of the year.
