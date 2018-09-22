For 25 years, it was a way to celebrate fall. After a break, this Whatcom event returns

Derek Gavette and his daughter, Elizabeth, at the Stoney Ridge Farm pumpkin patch near Everson. After taking two years off, Derek and Debi Gavette have decided to open a portion of the farm to the public during three weekends in October. They are bringing back several of the things that made the farm a popular fall destination spot, including the train ride, corn maze and wagon rides. The pumpkin patch and apple trees will also be open for u-pick. Debi Gavette Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald