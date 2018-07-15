Coming to Bellingham: a bar, two burgers and late-night cookie deliveries

A Bellingham building permit was submitted to put in a bar called Daphnes at 219 W. Holly St.
The new bar will be by Camber, which is celebrating its anniversary with a variety of giveaways July 23-29. That includes free espresso on July 24 and free drip coffee on July 28. Details can be found on its Facebook page.
At the mall, a building permit application indicates a restaurant called Two Guys Burgers is going into the food court at Bellis Fair.
Also in the building permit application process is Insomnia Cookies, which delivers cookies late into the night. The permit application indicates the location of the store is slated for 230 36th St., in the Sehome Shopping Center.
Meanwhile, Film is Truth is on the move. The nonprofit organization will be moving to Allied Arts building at 1418 Cornwall Ave., according to a Facebook post from the organization. The move is scheduled to happen on Aug. 1. It is currently at the Bellingham Public Market at 1530 Cornwall Ave.
