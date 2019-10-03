Dining on a dime? Here’s where you can find cheap eats in Bellingham

SHARE COPY LINK

Whether you’re a student at Western Washington University or just looking to maximize the bang for your buck, take a look at some local dining spots that are sure to dazzle your taste buds and your wallet.

Mi Rancho Meat Market

Mi Rancho Meat Market is located at 3092 Northwest Ave., and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Mi Rancho is mainly a butcher shop that sells traditional cuts of meat and authentic Mexican ingredients. But a fulfilling meal can definitely be had there for under $10.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Make yourself at home, grab a drink and have a seat. There is no menu — everything you need to know you’ll be told as fresh chips and salsa are delivered.

Don’t miss the $1 tacos. Their traditional street tacos are composed of fresh corn tortillas, meat (of your choice) and are garnished with cilantro and onions. The three meat options are carne asada (marinated beef, grilled and thinly sliced), al pastor (pork marinated with pineapple) or chicken.

Add a side of rice and beans while you are it, and don’t be afraid to order another round of tacos — it’s common to order four tacos and then order another round.

Some of their fresh baked goods are available for under $1.

Brandywine Kitchen

Brandywine Kitchen is located at 1317 Commercial St. (in downtown Bellingham) and is open:

Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday, noon-9 p.m.

Pick anything you want on the menu and it won’t cost you over $15! The menu, which changes with the seasons, is comprised of locally sourced ingredients and a plethora of gluten-free options (you won’t even miss the gluten) — one of the signature dishes being gluten-free fish and chips.

You’ll get three fresh, seasoned pieces of cod, coated in gluten-free panko (a light and crunchy coating) served up with hand-cut french fries, pickled vegetables and house-made tartar sauce.

Whether it’s salmon cakes, a burger, or a soup and salad, you will be leaving feeling fully nourished.

Aslan Brewing Company

Aslan Brewing Company is located at 1330 N. Forest St. and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

This is a great place to find a meal that won’t break the bank, and is also a great place to order and share — including their own selection of pub food and locally brewed beer.

Offering up satiable selections from four tacos for $4, burgers and fries that you can split into two meals, and specials that are truly special to choose from. For the month of September, they offered peach chutney salmon tacos — using local ingredients to support regional farmers.

For dessert try their root beer that is made in house.

Leave your Andrew Jackson’s at home because Bellingham has amazing restaurants that won’t break your budget or leave you hungry any day of the week.