Bellingham food scene called a ‘place to take a culinary vacation’

New bakery opens in downtown Bellingham Nancy Stuart has moved her home-based cake business to her new Saltadena bakery, which opened in August 2019, at 111 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nancy Stuart has moved her home-based cake business to her new Saltadena bakery, which opened in August 2019, at 111 W. Holly St. in downtown Bellingham, Wash.

If you’re favorite Bellingham eatery seems a little crowded this week, there’s a good reason — our secret is out.

Fortune.com, the website for Fortune Magazine, on Sunday released an article profiling the food scene in Bellingham, entitled “Don’t Miss This Off-the-Radar Foodie Oasis on the Canadian Border.”

“With a thriving microbrewery scene, a devoted collection of restaurateurs, and a short ferry ride away from one of the most critically acclaimed restaurants in the country,” author Naomi Tomky wrote, “Bellingham manages to balance the latest national trends with its long-held quirky, corner-of-the-country feel in a way that makes it an exciting and intriguing — not to mention delicious — place to take a culinary vacation.”

Tomky obviously profiled the renowned head chef Blaine Wetzel’s Willows Inn, on Lummi Island, which the New York Times in 2011 called one of the “10 Restaurants Worth a Plane Ride,” calling the Willows a “tiny hyper-locally focused kitchen.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But as Tomky stated, it’s hardly the only option in Bellingham. Others mentioned in the story to show the City of Subdued Excitement’s eclectic foodie scene included:

▪ Mallard Ice Cream.

▪ Bantam 46.

▪ Saltadena.

▪ Babygreens’ cafe.

▪ Gainsbarre.

▪ Swim Club.

And how can you mention food and drink in Bellingham without a tip of the hat to the city’s award-winning breweries, including Aslan, Stemma, Twin Sisters, Kulshan, Wander and Structures, among others that weren’t mentioned.

SHARE COPY LINK The rotisserie chicken restaurant and bar Bantam 46 opened in downtown Bellingham, Wash., May 22, 2019.