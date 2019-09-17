Food & Drink
Bellingham food scene called a ‘place to take a culinary vacation’
New bakery opens in downtown Bellingham
If you’re favorite Bellingham eatery seems a little crowded this week, there’s a good reason — our secret is out.
Fortune.com, the website for Fortune Magazine, on Sunday released an article profiling the food scene in Bellingham, entitled “Don’t Miss This Off-the-Radar Foodie Oasis on the Canadian Border.”
“With a thriving microbrewery scene, a devoted collection of restaurateurs, and a short ferry ride away from one of the most critically acclaimed restaurants in the country,” author Naomi Tomky wrote, “Bellingham manages to balance the latest national trends with its long-held quirky, corner-of-the-country feel in a way that makes it an exciting and intriguing — not to mention delicious — place to take a culinary vacation.”
Tomky obviously profiled the renowned head chef Blaine Wetzel’s Willows Inn, on Lummi Island, which the New York Times in 2011 called one of the “10 Restaurants Worth a Plane Ride,” calling the Willows a “tiny hyper-locally focused kitchen.”
But as Tomky stated, it’s hardly the only option in Bellingham. Others mentioned in the story to show the City of Subdued Excitement’s eclectic foodie scene included:
And how can you mention food and drink in Bellingham without a tip of the hat to the city’s award-winning breweries, including Aslan, Stemma, Twin Sisters, Kulshan, Wander and Structures, among others that weren’t mentioned.
Comments