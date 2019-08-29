Here’s how to navigate Bellingham’s thriving brunch scene

Defining Bellingham’s food culture What makes up Bellingham’s food culture? Stay tuned as we investigate some of the food and drink that make Bellingham’s food scene unique. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What makes up Bellingham’s food culture? Stay tuned as we investigate some of the food and drink that make Bellingham’s food scene unique.

Foodies’ dreams of eating eggs Benedict and drinking mimosas mid-morning at brunch are made possible by Englishman Guy Beringer’s 1895 hangover cure.

Whether on a solo mission or with a group of friends, once in your seat procuring a beverage is a must, as brunch has given foodies the right to drink mid-day.

Local menus are chalked up with an assortment of offerings. Let’s start with carbohydrates — the drool-worthy staples of brunch: french toast (or even stuffed french toast), waffles, pancakes, etc. Aka, the sweet stuff that soaks everything else up.

If you want protein, go for an egg dish — scrambles and omelets you can personalize to your liking. Eggs Benedict, that most creatively reinvented brunch item, were also created for hangovers. They’re made up of four ingredients: an English muffin, poached eggs, bacon or ham and smothered in hollandaise sauce — made from egg yolks, melted butter and lemon juice.

Each local brunch spot puts its own twist on the class brunch dish. So pull up a chair, order a mimosa and try out the different egg Bennys Bellingham has to offer!

The Fork At Agate Bay

Take a lovely drive on the north side of Lake Whatcom and when you come to a fork in the road you will find, tucked away into the forest, The Fork At Agate Bay. This brunch spot offers a breakfast menu Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon, with a highlight being their eggs Benedict — featuring a cornmeal trout with poached eggs, avocado, house hollandaise sauce and a biscuit.

There are plenty of adult beverages to choose from to elevate your meal. With menu changes come different brunch options, so be sure to follow them on Instagram to see what new dishes they are cooking up!

The Daisy Cafe

Serving up breakfast all day long so you can hit the snooze button as many times as you want, The Daisy Cafe uses locally sourced ingredients as much as possible to create delicious dishes and condiments. The Daisy Cafe is extremely accommodating to dietary restrictions so you can leave your worries at home.

When you sit down, you can order your favorite coffee beverage from The Union Coffee Shop, which is next door. Among their many delicious selections, there are two Benedicts to choose from: twin sisters, with vintage Tillamook cheese, fresh herbs and Kalamata olives.; or the great northwest Benedict, adorned with wild smoked salmon and hollandaise sauce.

Old Town Cafe

Old Town Cafe offers a large menu that makes brunch dreams come true: eggs cooked any way you wish and stacks of pancakes — even gluten-free and daily specials. The Old Town’s take on an eggs Benedict is called No. nine: poached eggs nestled on top of house-made biscuits with fresh tomatoes topped with a house-made cheese sauce with your choice of home fries or black beans on the side.

Whether you feel like adding a homemade chai tea latte or mimosa to your order, you’ll be sure to leave with a smile on your face and full belly.