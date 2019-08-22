Here’s how to find a traditional margarita in Bellingham

Defining Bellingham’s food culture What makes up Bellingham’s food culture? Stay tuned as we investigate some of the food and drink that make Bellingham’s food scene unique. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What makes up Bellingham’s food culture? Stay tuned as we investigate some of the food and drink that make Bellingham’s food scene unique.

You don’t have to go far to experience a top-notch margarita. It might even be just around the corner, and if tacos are involved, even better! Bellingham has a quaint bar scene and restaurants that serve up these hidden gems that deserve to be experienced.

With three locations to choose from, Jalapeños offers traditional margaritas, such as the “big mama,” that are perfect for sharing. A traditional margarita starts with quality ingredients: tequila, Cointreau (or an orange liqueur), fresh lime juice — ice, shaken and served in a salt-rimmed glass. There is no need for sugary mixers or blenders that will just make your head hurt and water down your drink. Keep an eye out for the name of the tequila listed in the description and don’t be afraid to ask your bartender if you don’t recognize the name of an ingredient. Blanco or silver tequilas are what you will find in mixed drinks — these tequilas are young, have minimal aging and are light, bright and have a bite. They are best paired with citrus.

Ever wondered why margaritas have salt on the edge of the glass? The salt serves an important purpose as it cuts the bitterness from the tequila and balances out the flavors. Black Sheep offers an array of salt-rimmed margaritas with flair, one being a twist on a margarita and a mimosa. The cocktail consists of Black Sheep’s house margarita with Cava (sparkling Spanish wine) and passion fruit served in a wine glass on the rocks — just ask for a marga-mosa!

Margaritas are known for having wild flavor combinations that are undoubtedly delicious and can be found in any cocktail bar. The whole beverage can be reinvented with unique flavors and different salts can even be used to rim the cup, like a Hawaiian lava salt. Nestled in the heart of Fairhaven, Galloway’s Cocktail Bar creates classic beverages that can have house-infused alcohols and inspiring flavor combinations with ingredients that will be sure to start a conversation.

