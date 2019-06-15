Downtown Bellingham night spot reopens in a bigger location

Say goodbye for now to this downtown Bellingham pizza restaurant Goat Mountain Pizza and the Black Sheep on Holly cocktail bar owners Charlie Pasquier and Chas Kubis are making changes at their downtown Bellingham, Wash., restaurants as the nightlife scene grows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Goat Mountain Pizza and the Black Sheep on Holly cocktail bar owners Charlie Pasquier and Chas Kubis are making changes at their downtown Bellingham, Wash., restaurants as the nightlife scene grows.

Here’s a roundup of retail and business tidbits happening around Whatcom County:

▪ Black Sheep on Holly is now open in the former Goat Mountain Pizza place at 211 W. Holly St. This marks an expansion for Black Sheep, which was nearby and known for its evening cocktails and tacos with homemade tortillas. Details about Black Sheep can be found on its Facebook page.

▪ In a Facebook post, Vince Lalonde, owner of Mount Bakery, announced the purchase of the Temple Bar. The bar is next door to the downtown Mount Bakery and Lalonde said he is honored and humbled to step into the role of “steward of this beloved institution.”

▪ A liquor license application was submitted for a beer/wine snack bar for 124 W. Holly St., near Vinostrology Wine Lounge. The business name for that spot is Old 99 Barbershop and the applicants are Jeffrey and Cynthia Clark.





▪ The Five Columns Restaurant is celebrating its 32 years in business with an anniversary dinner special. Through June 30 customers can get 20% off dinner menu entree prices. Discounts are automatically applied, but not applicable to specials. The Greek-style restaurant is at 1301 E. Maple St. near Boomer’s Drive-In. To check out the menu, visit its website.

▪ Bellewood Farms has started an online store to sell its products. On bellwoodfarms.com, customers can order items like honey roasted peanut butter, apple chips, apple butter and caramel dip.

▪ A Bellingham building permit application was submitted to build a three-story, five-unit building called The Lunchbox Apartments at 514 E. Chestnut St. Plans indicate there is some under-building parking.