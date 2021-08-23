This Fairhaven restaurant plans to close next month

Getty Images

A Fairhaven restaurant announced it will close in September.

Fat Pie Pizza announced in a news release that its last day is Sunday, Sept. 12. The restaurant, owned by Jim Swift, opened seven years ago, offering Chicago-, Detroit- and Brooklyn-style pizzas. It is also known for its rooftop dining 1021 Harris Ave.

The Acme Valley Ice Cream Cafe, which is next door to Fat Pie and owned by Swift, will remain open.

As its way of thanking customers, Fat Pie will host a customer appreciation night on Monday, Aug. 30. It will also have a closing event on Sept. 12, offering specials and raffle giveaways. For those who have gift cards, they need to be used before the restaurant closes.

According to its website, Fat Pie’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., open an hour later on Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Tuesdays.

