Landmark downtown Bellingham eatery closes, saying ‘COVID pandemic made it impossible’

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced landmark downtown Bellingham eatery Casa Que Pasa to close its doors permanently, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday, Aug. 27.

“Because the continuing (COVID) pandemic has made it impossible for us to make ends meet, we have made the difficult decision to close Casa permanently, effective August 26th,” the post read. “Casa is a Bellingham landmark that has been open for almost 30 years, and we know it will be missed by many loyal burrito fans.

“We are sad to see the end of an era. We trust that the spirit of Casa will live on in the hearts of all who made Casa what it was. We want to thank you all for your support, especially during the last year. Stay safe, fam!”

The restaurant was closed Thursday, Aug. 26, according to a previous post.

Casa, which was located at 1415 Railroad Ave., has been open since 1993 and was known for “the biggest and best burritos in Bellingham,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Though many had different favorites, Casa was particularly well known for its potato burrito.

Social media reaction to Friday’s post was, as expected, sad but grateful, with some of the comments saying:

▪ “Thank you Casa for a great 30 years. Maybe a Casa food truck could still be in your future!”

▪ “I will miss the tequila bar and the great food. Thanks for being an original.”

▪ “Unbelievable. You can’t be replaced. I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to find a burrito to compete with your beef supreme. It’ll be in vain trust me.”

▪ “Bruh I’m so bummed. Had a lot of good memories in there. I’ll miss you guys and your potato sauce.”

▪ “Thank you for being such a staple in the community. I’ve sent many people to you from Seattle. I’ve come there on days that comfort was needed.”

▪ “I am heart broken. Can I buy a memory from there?”