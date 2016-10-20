Ski officials already pointing to early opening for season

Officials at Mt. Baker Ski Area already are anticipating an early opening based on snowfall predictions — and ski officials in British Columbia are hoping the strength of the U.S. dollar could send American skiers and snowboarders north of the border.
Duncan Howatt, general manager at Baker, is anticipating a promising 2016-17 season, based on forecasts for wet, blustery weather in November that typically translates to snow at the ski area.
“When this happens we tend to have a fairly early opening (at least by Thanksgiving), and then a lot of snow by Christmas,” Howat wrote this week on the ski area’s Snow Report website. Last weekend’s storm left a “light dusting at Heather Meadows,” but the ski area needs freezing levels to drop to get the 18 to 30 inches needed to open.
The ski area opened Nov. 19 last year, the only one in Washington state to open that early.
Up north, Whistler Blackcomb has a significant snowfall and “looks extremely promising for this time of year,” spokeswoman Chelsea Moen told the Vancouver Sun this week.
Farther south, Crystal Mountain and White Pass both reported a blanket of snow on upper slopes this week, though the base at both resorts are still relatively bare, according to this report.
Ski Patrol Director @kimkircher hiked up to Green Valley this morning to check out the snow and this happened! #letitsnow @CrystalMtPatrol pic.twitter.com/ij6XSdrVst— Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) October 17, 2016
