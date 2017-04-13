This Whatcom County businessman hopes to kick start a Mariners winning streak Friday

Former Bellingham High and Western Washington University basketball standout Tim Dickerson will throw out the first pitch for Friday’s Seattle Mariners game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field, according to a press release.
Dickerson is one of the owning partners at Rice Insurance, which was selected by Safeco for the Mariners’ “See Your Name in Lights” program. The Bellingham-based company will be promoted throughout the game, which is scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
Dickerson attended WWU from 1984-88 and holds the Vikings’ single-season record for minutes played with 1,135 during the 1987-88 campaign and most consecutive games with at least one 3-point field goal made at 39. As of 2014-15, Dickerson stood 12th in program history in career scoring (1,347), third in career assists (412) and 13th in career steals (161).
