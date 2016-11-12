Lummi Blackhawks notch explosive win over Quilcene

It’s no surprise Lummi football coach Jim Sandusky calls his 13th consecutive state playoff qualifying team “probably the best attitude group … one of the most fun teams to coach … I’ve had in a long time.”
The Blackhawks (9-0) are also one of the most fun to watch in their storied history of explosive eight-man teams.
All nine of Lummi’s touchdowns were plays of at least 19 yards in its 61-6 win over Quilcene in a highly entertaining winner-to-state game in the Class 1B Quad-District playoffs Saturday, Nov. 12.
Senior speed burners Raven Borsey and second-year football player Trazil Lane scored four touchdowns apiece, several of the spectacular variety, while moving on to a state quarterfinal at Lummi against Naselle next weekend, with date and time to be decided.
“I’m not surprised (by Lummi’s success),” said Borsey, whose Blackhawks played their first game in three weeks due to unforeseen circumstances and their first eight-man contest in 25 days. “The guys are great, and we feel we can trust either other.”
Junior quarterback Dashawn Lawrence completed 14 of 19 passes for 231 yards and touchdowns of 30, 34 and 55 yards to Lane and 19 yards to Borsey, who also scored on a 19-yard run on Lummi’s first play from scrimmage. Lawrence also displayed running talent, scoring from 29 yards out to give the Blackhawks a 41-6 third-quarter advantage.
It really was a fun night for Borsey, whose third touchdown was a 58-yard interception return in the third quarter. He produced his fourth score with crowd-pleasing cutback running for a 63-yard touchdown after taking a short pass on eighth-grader Val Jefferson’s first play on the varsity.
“Yes, that was Val’s first play for us,” Borsey confirmed, pleased to give the youngster a big number.
Sandusky and Borsey said they feel Lummi has the potential to compete for a state title.
“There are probably (at least) three teams in the state that could win it (Neah Bay, Odessa and Lummi), although I haven’t seen Sunnyside yet,” the legendary coach said.
Lane, who played a huge role in Lummi’s first state basketball championship as a sophomore, needed to touch the ball only five times to finish with four scores along with 129 yards on three catches and 82 yards on two runs.
On a wide receiver running play, Lane’s 59-yard sprint gave the Blackhawks a 27-6 advantage on the final play of the opening quarter.
Lane capped an even more breathtaking play to end the first half after senior Elder Roberts’ first career interception set up the score. Lawrence passed to Caleb Reevy, who gained 47 yards before pitching to Lane, who raced the final 30 yards to complete a 77-yard score.
Lummi was whistled for nine penalties for 65 yards in the first half, mostly on defense, but was called for only two for 10 yards in the second half.
“We just weren’t doing all our assignments in the first half, but we improved a lot on defense in the second half,” Sandusky said.
His team limited Quilcene (7-3), which came in averaging nearly 47 points per game, to 232 yards, including 88 in the second half. Lummi ran only 35 plays but finished with 489 yards, including 294 through the air.
Quilcene
6
0
0
0
—
0
Lummi
27
8
20
6
—
61
First quarter
Lum – Raven Borsey 19 run (Joseph Jefferson kick)
Lum – Raven Borsey 19 pass from Dashawn Lawrence (run failed)
Lum – Trazil Lane 34 pass from Lawrence (pass failed)
Qu – Ben Bruner 21 run (run failed)
Lum – Lane 59 run (Lawrence run)
Second quarter
Lum – Lane 30 run with pitch from Caleb Revey following Revey 47 pass from Lawrence (Raven Borsey run)
Third quarter
Lum – Lawrence 29 run (run failed)
Lum – Lane 55 pass from Lawrence (Free Borsey run)
Lum – Raven Borsey 58 interception return (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Lum – Raven Borsey 63 pass from Val Jefferson (kick failed)
Qu
Lum
First downs
16
16
Rushing Att-yards
47-207
15-195
Comp-Att-Int
3-8-3
15-20-0
Passing yards
25
294
Penalties-yards
2-10
11-75
Fumbles-lost
5-3
2-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING – Quilcene: Acea Such 8-36, Ben Bruner 8-29, Ace Elkins 16-65, Andy Johnston 11-58, Olin Reynolds 1-6, Dagen Gallagher 3-13. Lummi: Raven Borsey 6-61, Trazil Lane 2-82, Elder Roberts 1-8, Dashawn Lawrence 4-11, John Ballew 2-33.
PASSING – Quilcene: Johnston 3-8-3-25. Lummi: Lawrence 14-19-0-231, Val Jefferson 1-1-0-63.
RECEIVING – Quilcene: Robert Comstock III 1-7, Reynolds 2-18. Lummi: Raven Borsey 4-82, Trazil Lane 3-129, Free Borsey 4-19, Roberts 1-2, Caleb Revey 3-62.
