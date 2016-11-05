High School Football

Meridian advances in playoffs on last-second field goal

The Meridian Trojans kept their season alive with a dramatic 17-14 win over King’s High School in a 1A district playoff game Saturday night at King’s High School.

With 23 seconds left in regulation, the game seemed set for overtime tied at 14. King’s had possession at its 22-yard line when quarterback Jack Van Dyke fumbled and Meridian recovered.

A personal foul against the Knights put the Trojans 12 yards from the end zone with 15.7 seconds remaining.

Meridian quarterback Simon Burkett tried a pass to the end zone that fell incomplete, leaving 3.9 seconds left – just enough time for Meridian kicker Nick Sebastian to make a winning 29-yard field goal as time expired.

