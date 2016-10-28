Lynden rolls in regular-season finale with 54-0 win over Sehome

The sixth-ranked Lynden football team flexed its offensive and defensive muscles in a 54-0 2A Northwest Conference rout of Sehome, Friday, Oct. 28, at Civic Stadium.
It started with the play of quarterback Jacob Hommes, who ran Lynden’s read-option offense to perfection and threw darts all over the field. Hommes ran for the first two touchdowns of the game in the first quarter after engineering drives to within Sehome’s 5-yard line.
Lynden (8-1, 7-0 2A NWC) subbed in backup quarterback Jacob Marsh, who proceeded to run for a 22-yard score with 4:59 left in the half, but then threw an interception. Three minutes later, Hommes came back in and found Rylan Severson for a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Lynden up 33-0 at halftime.
Hommes started the second half, but after he found Severson again on a 6-yard pass for a score, he was done for the night. Hommes finished 8 for 10 with 126 yards and the two touchdowns to Severson.
On the ground, it was Brody Weinheimer who did the damage for the Lions, as he led all running backs with 99 yards and put Lynden up 20-0 with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
On defense, Lynden allowed just 105 yards of total offense and had three interceptions in the shutout.
Coach Curt Kramme said he was pleased with how his team executed against a Sehome club still looking for its first win of the year.
“Sometimes getting ready to play a team that hasn’t won can be a difficult challenge, because you think it’s going to be automatic, and it wasn’t,” Kramme said. “Our kids’ effort and their approach to the game was outstanding. It went how we hoped it would go.”
Moving the chains
Lynden racked up 21 first downs. The only time the Lions didn’t score a touchdown on an offensive possession was when Marsh threw an interception and a drive was cut short by halftime.
One more chance
Sehome (0-9, 0-7) will have one last shot at earning a win when it travels to Granite Falls, Thursday, Nov. 3. Lynden, meanwhile, will host a Class 2A Northwest District playoff game Friday or Saturday Nov. 4 or 5, as the top seed out of the 2A NWC.
Comments