Blaine shuts out Sehome, clinches 2A playoff spot

Defense may win championships, and at Blaine, it got the Borderites into the playoffs.
Spurred by its second consecutive strong defensive effort, Blaine rolled past struggling Sehome 48-0 Friday, Oct. 21, to lock up its first trip to the postseason since 2013.
The Borderites (6-2, 4-2) stand third in the 2A NWC standings. They’ll travel to face Burlington-Edison on Thursday, Oct. 27, where a win could lock up the league’s third seed to the 2A Northwest District Playoffs.
“Mathematically, we’re in,” Blaine coach Jay Dodd said. “Now we want to play and see if we can’t get third.”
If the Borderites get a defensive performance similar to what they’ve seen the last two weeks, that seems possible. Blaine has allowed only one garbage-time touchdown to Lakewood during the stretch.
Against Sehome, Blaine allowed just 30 yards of total offense – 19 passing and 11 rushing.
“We were able to swarm to the ball on defense, maintain gaps and get off blocks really well,” Dodd said. “Our guys really tackled well.”
With defense like that, Anthony Ball’s 53-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Kortlever in the first quarter proved to be the game winner.
Riley Fritsch rushed for 89 yards, including scoring runs of 59 and 6 yards. Hudson Reid, Garrett Adams and Julian Gonzalez also rushed for touchdowns, and River Markusen returned a blocked punt for another score.
