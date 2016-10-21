Lynden clinches 2A NWC title with win over Burlington-Edison

Lynden quarterback Jacob Hommes rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and the No. 6 Lions upended No. 10 Burlington-Edison, 31-17, on Friday, Oct. 21, in a matchup of 2A Northwest Conference powerhouses. Lynden clinched the league title with the victory.
“Our running game was pretty solid,” Lynden coach Curt Kramme said. “I think Jacob ran the ball extremely well.”
Lynden took a 17-3 lead in the third quarter on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Hommes to Rylan Severson.
Burlington-Edison scored 14-straight points to tie the game at 17-17 with 10:25 remaining.
But Hommes’ 7-yard touchdown run with 3:50 left to play put the Lions up 24-17.
“The O-line did a great job of opening up holes,” Hommes said.
The Lions’ defense caused a fumble, giving them the ball on the Tigers’ 38-yard line with three minutes to play.
Hommes tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers away.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to hold them to 17,” Kramme said. “We made some pretty bad mistakes at times, and we were able to overcome those. That’s the sign of a championship team.”
Turning point of the game
Hommes took off for a 36-yard run on third-and-10 with the game tied 17-17 and 7:34 remaining. That set up Hommes’ 7-yard touchdown run four minutes later to give the Lions the lead for good.
The game was over when ...
The Tigers fumbled the ball with three minutes remaining in the game, allowing the Lions to make the recovery. Then a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Lynden the ball on the Tigers’ 38.
Play of the night
Hommes threw a pass to Severson who broke loose from his defender and took it 64 yards for a score, putting Lynden up 17-3.
