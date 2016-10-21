Defense lifts Bellingham to 2A NWC win over Anacortes

The Bellingham football team forced seven turnovers en route to a 32-14 Class 2A Northwest Conference win over Anacortes on Friday, Oct. 21, at Civic Stadium.
The Red Raiders could have had more takeaways, as Anacortes recovered eight of its 11 fumbles. The Seahawks started Jake Hendricks at quarterback in place of injured Trystan Lowry, and the junior struggled with taking the snap under center. Hendricks also threw four interceptions.
Bellingham (4-4, 2-4) led throughout, but Anacortes (1-7, 1-5) pulled within five points at the start of the fourth quarter. Bellingham fumbled on its 16-yard line, and two plays later Hendricks found Elias Moore on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Red Raiders responded with a huge kickoff return by Ethan Fields to the Anacortes 25. Quarterback Nick Knutson then found Spencer Lee for a touchdown pass. Knutson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Worley two possessions later to put the game away.
“We had a shutout for most of the game, and it should have been one if we didn’t give them a turnover close,” Bellingham coach Ted Flint said. “Our defense did a great job. They work their butts off and do everything we ask them to do.”
Star of the game
Knutson was 21 of 28 for 202 yards and three touchdowns to three receivers. He also rushed for a touchdown to put Bellingham up 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Defense wins championships
Each time Anacortes started picking up steam offensively, Fields and Nich Smith came up with big interceptions. They each had two interceptions and ensured the Seahawks’ drives ended prematurely.
What it means
Bellingham can achieve its second consecutive winning season and its first since its return from unattached play. The Red Raiders travel to Lakewood on Thursday, Oct. 27.
