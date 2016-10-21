Mount Baker football grinds through unusual week to beat LC

It may not have been a thing of beauty, and it certainly didn’t come easily.
Not only did the Mount Baker football team play two games in five days this week, including a weather-delayed game at Nooksack Valley on Monday, Oct. 17, the Mountaineers had their home game against Lynden Christian on Friday, Oct. 21, moved to Sedro-Woolley because of a soggy field.
“It was a grinder,” Mountaineers coach Ron Lepper said. “The plan after Monday was to give the guys a day off. We just brought them in to watch film and run to stretch and get loose on Tuesday, and then we did as much as we could the next two days.”
Third-ranked Mount Baker must have done enough, as the Mountaineers scored the game’s first 21 points and cruised to a 41-12 Class 1A Northwest Conference victory over the Lyncs. Mount Baker (8-0, 5-0) clinched the league title for a fifth straight year.
“It’s just a reward for all the hard work these guys put in,” Lepper said. “We don’t talk about it a lot. ... Tonight we took care of business, and it’s nice to get it out of the way.”
Mount Baker started putting finishing touches on the title when Carson Brandland ran 68 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. Carson Engholm added a 4-yard scoring run in the first quarter, before Jed Schleimer added the first of his four TD runs in the second quarter.
“They did a good job,” Lepper said of his running backs. “They loaded up to slow us down. ... Luckily we were able to break some runs. Carson and Jed did a good job of keep pounding and pounding to make some things happen.”
Lepper said he also was pleased with his defense, which “adjusted on the fly a little bit” to some new wrinkles LC (1-7, 0-5) threw at it with the short week.
Mount Baker next wraps up the regular season at Meridian, while Lynden Christian travels to Nooksack Valley.
