October 21, 2016 10:29 PM

Short week, 11-man game can’t slow top-ranked Blackhawks

By David Rasbach

If ever there was a week for the Lummi football team not to play an 11-man game, this was it.

The top-ranked Blackhawks, who usually play eight-man in Class 1B, had its Northwest Football League 1B game against Crescent delayed to Monday, Oct. 17, by a weekend storm system, leaving only four days to prepare to face Friday Harbor in an 11-man game on Friday, Oct. 21.

“It was a really short week because of the game being played on Monday and they had a field trip thing on Wednesday,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “We really only had Tuesday and Thursday to practice and put a lot of stuff in. The kids absorbed it really quick.”

That was evident, as the Blackhawks rolled past the Wolverines 69-26 in a nonleague game.

Free Borsey hauled in four touchdown passes of 25 or more yards to lead the way, including three in the first quarter to help Lummi (8-0) quickly pull away. Dashawn Lawrence threw for seven TDs and the Blackhawks totaled 366 passing yards.

Trazil Lane also caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 50 yards for a third. Sandusky said he was quite pleased with his defense, which pressured Friday Harbor’s quarterback.

The Blackhawks next host rival Neah Bay on Friday, Oct. 28, in a game that will decide the league title.

“We’re real excited,” Sandusky said. “This is a big week for us. This game is for the league title and pretty much homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.”

