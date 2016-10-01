Turnovers turn the tide for Bellingham against Burlington-Edison

Five turnovers spelled doom for the Red Raiders’ offense as Bellingham lost a Northwest Conference game to Burlington-Edison (5-0, 3-0) 44-14 on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Civic Stadium.
Bellingham quarterback Nick Knutson threw three interceptions in the first half alone that stalled any offensive momentum the Red Raiders gained.
Bellingham also allowed Burlington quarterback Hunter Anderson to throw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 34-7 at halftime.
Despite untimely turnovers, Bellingham’s passing offense was effective, as Knutson threw for 232 yards and completed at least one pass to six different receivers. It was the only bright spot, as coach Ted Flint said his team made too many crucial mistakes.
“The first half, Burlington just totally outplayed us,” Flint said. “We weren’t doing our jobs where we should have been.”
STAR OF THE GAME
The connection between Anderson and wide receiver Jacob Zamora was palpable, as Zamora caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
THE GAME WAS OVER ...
After the first quarter, even after Bellingham scored on a 32-yard pass from Knutson to Spencer Lee in the second quarter. The Tigers came right back on an Anderson 4-yard run for a score just two minutes later.
UP NEXT
Bellingham (2-3, 0-3) will host Sehome (0-5, 0-3) on Friday, Oct. 7, its homecoming game.
