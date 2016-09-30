Hommes running, passing helps Lynden stay perfect in 2A NWC

Led by senior quarterback Jacob Hommes, the fifth-ranked Lynden football team stayed perfect in 2A Northwest Conference play with a dominating 54-26 victory over Lakewood Friday, Sept. 30.
Quarterback Jacob Hommes and the Lions (4-1, 3-0 2A NWC) got off to a fast start against the Cougars, scoring two touchdowns in the first minute of the game.
“We hit a big pass play early. We have an option route where (receiver) Aaron Weidenaar can either go long or cut it off and run a comeback, and he chose to go long and Jacob put the ball on him,” Lynden coach Curt Kramme said.
Lynden had 381 yards of total offense and forced four Lakewood turnovers.
“We just go out and take it one play at a time and we try and execute. We executed better than they did for most of the night,” Kramme said.
Star of the game
Hommes passed for 165 yards and two touchdowns while completing eight of his 15 passes.
“He (Hommes) has been playing so good. It’s hard to play at that level every night.” Kramme said.
Hommes also rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
The game was over when ...
Lakewood could have responded with a touchdown after Lynden’s early run in the first minute of the game, but Lynden’s ability to jump out to a quick 13-0 lead definitely set the tone for the Lions’ offensive success.
Play of the Night
A perfectly executed double pass from Hommes to sophomore quarterback James Marsh to receiver Aaron Weidenaar. The 36-yard trick play gave Lynden a 20-6 lead, and it also gave Weidenaar his second touchdown reception of the game.
Unsung hero of the game
Lakewood quarterback Austin Lane was asked to throw the ball 35 times against Lynden. Lane threw two touchdowns and managed to avoid throwing an interception against a highly touted defense. Lane also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Up Next
The Lions next host Blaine on Friday, Oct. 7.
Comments