No. 4 Ferndale simply too much in big win over Tomahawks

The fourth-ranked Ferndale football team took the lead early and never looked back, crushing Marysville-Pilchuck 49-7 in a 3A Wesco North division game Friday night, Sept. 30.
The Golden Eagles (5-0, 2-0 3A Wesco North) made very few mistakes, scoring 21 points in each of the game’s first two quarters, while holding the Tomahawks to a single first down during that time.
“Our kids were dominant tonight,” Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said. “We like coming out and starting fast, and (we) give our guys a bunch of credit for how they came out and started that game.”
A Ferndale fumble in the third quarter allowed Marysville-Pilchuck to score its only points of the game with a drive from the Ferndale 25. Five plays later, the Tomahawks’ Jordan Reed wound up in the end zone with a 15-yard run.
The Golden Eagles tacked on another seven points midway through the fourth. Four different Ferndale players scored the team’s seven touchdowns, and eight different players had rushing yards, as the Golden Eagles rushed for 310 yards and passed for 102.
“We had a lot of different guys touch the ball on offense and make big plays,” said Plenkovich.
Star of the game
Ferndale’s Ben Broselle had a stellar night, scoring two rushing touchdown and another receiving touchdown, all in the game’s first half. In total, the senior had 11 carries for 106 yards and caught 2 passes for 52 yards.
“It was amazing,” Broselle said. “My (offensive) line blocked perfect the whole game. (I had) huge holes (to run); it was fun.”
The game was over when ...
Cole Semu’s 6-yard touchdown 2:13 into the second quarter made it 28-0 Ferndale.
Play of the Night
Broselle’s 30-yard rush for the game’s first touchdown less than two minutes into the game set the tone for the night, letting Marysville know it was in for a long evening.
Up next
Ferndale next travels to Stanwood Friday, Oct. 7.
