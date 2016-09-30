Mount Baker’s Engholm, Schleimer too much for LC to stop

The Mount Baker football team made quick work of Lynden Christian with a 51-7 1A Northwest Conference win on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Mountaineers got off to a quick start, when junior Carson Engholm bolted down the sideline for a 47 yard touchdown less than a minute into the first quarter. During Mount Baker’s second possession, he replicated the previous touchdown, this time from 39 yards.
It wasn’t until the end of the first quarter with 1:17 left that Lynden Christian was able to answer with a touchdown of it own. The Lyncs pulled off a wide receiver trick play from the 18, when senior quarterback Colby Flint caught the ball thrown from receiver Kalai Jandoc in the end zone. While the successful trick play was a momentum shift, it turned out to be their only score of the night.
Mount Baker’s running backs were unstoppable, with Engholm tallying 153 yards and for touchdowns on 15 carries. He was supported by senior Jed Schleimer, who had 144 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
“Our backs had excellent games tonight,” Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said. “We were always trying to keep the chains moving and keep up the intensity, and they did just that.”
Staying strong in the second
While halftime saw Mount Baker with a comfortable 30-7 lead, Lepper knew the Mountaineers couldn’t relax, just yet.
“They’re a good team and can explode at any moment, so we had to be sure to shut them down after the half,” Lepper said.
Defense steps up
Shut them down they did with a forced fumble on the 4 yard line and an interception by Engholm during the next possession. The Mountaineers also were able to hit Lynden Christian’s quarterback, sacking Flint twice.
Unsung hero
While Lynden Christian was kept out of the end zone after the first quarter, Flint had 124 total yards, 84 of which came on 18 passing attempts, and the Lyncs only touchdown.
Up next
Mount Baker (5-0, 2-0 1A NWC) will host Meridian Friday, Oct. 7, while Lynden Christian (1-4, 0-2) will host Nooksack Valley.
