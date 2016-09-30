Kortlever, Ball, Fritsch lead Blaine to victory at Anacortes

Blaine capitalized on big play opportunities to out duel 2A Northwest Conference foe Anacortes 28-21 Friday, Sept. 30.
Blaine quarterback Jalen Kortlever passed for 229 yards and two scores, wide receiver Anthony Ball caught six passes for 151 yards and a score and running back Riley Fritsch ran for 135 yards and two scores to fuel the Borderites’ victory.
Blaine (4-1, 2-1 2A NWC) went up 14-0 in the first quarter off touchdown passes to Ball and Chase Abshere.
Fritsch took a hand off up the middle and found pay dirt with 15 seconds remaining before the half to put Blaine up 20-0.
Anacortes came storming back with two touchdown passes in the third quarter on back-to-back possessions, but Blaine tacked on another score when Fritsch broke free for a 29-yard touchdown with 8:08 left in the game to increase the lead to 28-14.
The Seahawks brought it within seven on a touchdown pass with 4:37 left to go, but the Borderites ran the clock down to 15 seconds on the ensuing drive, then kept Anacortes at bay to secure the victory.
STARS OF THE GAME
Blaine rode its three-pronged attack of Kortlever, Ball and Fritsch to create big plays when it counted.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Kortleyer unleashed a monstrous bomb to Ball who slipped past man coverage for a 78-yard reception.
THE GAME WAS OVER WHEN
Blaine chewed up over four minutes of clock in the fourth quarter to give Anacortes only 15 seconds left of desperation play to try and mount a comeback.
Unsung heroes of the game
The Borderites offensive and defensive lines controlled both sides of the ball for much of the game, especially in third-down situations.
Up Next
Blaine faces a big 2A NWC test when it travels to league-leading Lynden Friday, Oct. 7.
Comments