Mistakes cost winless Sehome in loss to Sedro-Woolley

The Sehome football team fell behind early in its 2A Northwest Conference game at Sedro-Woolley and never recovered, falling 42-7 to the Cubs Friday, Sept. 30.
“We had some bright spots, and we definitely had some low spots,” Mariners coach Bob Norvell said in a phone interview.
Among the bright spots, Norvell said, was the continued strong play of Marcus Montag as a running back, a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Montag for Sehome’s only score and some defensive adjustments midway through that shut down Sedro’s vaunted rushing game and forced it to the air.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough, as the Cubs (3-2, 2-1 2A NWC) got a couple of big passing plays to put the game away, and Sehome’s strong drive on the opening possession of the second half ended with a turnover near the Sedro goal line.
“Our boys battled,” Norvell said. “Our seniors are still playing well; our sophomores are learning how to play. We didn’t get four quarters out of everybody tonight, but the effort was definitely there. If you make small mistakes against good team like that, they’ll make you pay.”
Sehome (0-5, 0-3) will try to pick up its first win Friday Oct. 7, when it faces Bellingham at Civic Stadium.
