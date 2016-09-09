League game or not, Ferndale avenges loss to Lynden

Since losing to Lynden last season, the Ferndale football team wanted to come out and “kick them in the face and win,” Golden Eagles senior running back Ben Broselle said.
Broselle proved he had plenty of kick, clinching the Golden Eagles’ 27-20 nonleague victory over the Lions on Friday, Sept. 9, at Rollie De Koster Field with a 22-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds left in the game.
“My line created a huge hole, and I bounced off one tackler and just kept running,” Broselle said. “It was absolutely amazing.”
Even though Lynden coach Curt Kramme said earlier in the week that Whatcom County’s top football rivalry had lost a bit of its luster because Ferndale left the Northwest Conference to move to the 3A Wesco North, Broselle, his teammates and coach Jamie Plenkovich were beyond excited to win.
“I’m so proud of and for my team, especially our seniors,” Plenkovich said. “It was an amazing win and such a gutsy win.”
Ferndale took an early 13-0 lead as Lynden’s defense took a beating from the Golden Eagles’ rushing attack.
Junior running back Cole Semu rushed for one touchdown and grabbed a 13-yard touchdown pass for the Golden Eagles.
Lynden mustered seven points at the end of the half as senior receiver Landon DeBruin caught a 4-yard pass from senior quarterback Jacob Hommes.
In a back-and-forth second half, Lions senior running back Brody Weinheimer punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line to tie the score 13-13.
Broselle then broke a 39-yard touchdown run to give Ferndale the lead, but the extra-point attempt was blocked. Weinheimer scampered for another 1-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the fourth to give the Lions a 20-19 lead.
Ferndale marched down the field, and Broselle scored to give the Golden Eagles the victory.
The Lions’ passing offense struggled all night as Hommes was harassed by Golden Eagles defensive linemen. He completed 8 of 19 passes for 60 yards.
“As much as our defensive line pressured him, I think our secondary played just as well,” Plenkovich said. “We felt as if our secondary could match up with their playmakers.”
Despite the difficult loss to Lynden’s biggest rival, Kramme was positive after the game.
“I’m proud of our guys for their effort,” Kramme said. “I think in the end, this was a good loss so early in the season, because I think we’ll just get better from it.”
Plenkovich also thought his team would be better because of the victory.
“It’s not a league game, so it won’t mean anything for playoffs, but this was a building block for us,” Plenkovich said. “This game showed how much character we have as a team.”
Ferndale
7
6
0
13
—
27
Lynden
0
7
6
7
—
20
First quarter
Fern –Cole Semu 13 pass from James Hinson (Patrick Hegarty kick)
Second quarter
Fern – Semu 6 run (Hegarty kick blocked)
Lyn – Landon Debruin 9 pass from Jacob Hommes (Isaiah Baseden kick)
Third quarter
Lyn – Brody Weinheimer 1 run (Baseden kick no good)
Fourth quarter
Fern – Ben Broselle 39 run (Hegarty kick blocked)
Lyn – Weinheimer 1 run (Jarid Poole kick)
Fern – Broselle 22 run (Hinson to Broselle good)
Ferndale
Lynden
First downs
16
10
Rushing Att-yards
37-143
32-190
Comp-Att-Int
16-26-0
8-19-0
Passing yards
122
59
Penalties-yards
3-35
2-15
Fumbles-lost
1-1
0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Ferndale: Broselle 10-58, Justice Powell 8-28, Semu 17-52, Hinson 2-5. Lynden: Weinheimer 11-115, Hommes 18-62, Rylan Severson 1-(-1), Connor Shine 1-11, Trevin Melendez 1-3.
PASSING — Ferndale: James Hinson 15-26-1-122. Lynden: Jacob Hommes 8-19-1-59.
RECEIVING — Ferndale: Jacob Kildall 2-24, Justice Powell 7-40, Cole Semu 5-46, Ben Broselle 2-12. Lynden: Connor Shine 1-12, Rylan Severson 3-15, Brody Weinheimer 1-3, Landon Debruin 3-29
