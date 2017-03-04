Lummi boys fall short against Sunnyside Christian in 1B title game

The Lummi Blackhawks started the way they wanted in search of their second state title in three years, but their lead didn’t last long.
The Blackhawks outscored Sunnyside Christian 12-8 in the first quarter of the Class 1B State Tournament championship game. But the Knights controlled the final three quarters with a balanced attack to beat the Blackhawks 47-40 Saturday night at Spokane Arena.
“We just had a tough time getting into our rhythm offensively in the second half,” said Lummi coach Jerome Toby, whose team had a critical four-minute scoreless stretch. “We were not able to buy a basket. But give credit to Sunnyside Christian – they were able to take advantage of that.”
Lummi’s captain, Trazil Lane, did all he could to keep the Blackhawks in the game, as the senior finished with a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds. Lummi’s next leading scorer was Caleb Revey with eight points.
“We battled to the end,” Toby said. “I’m proud of our boys tonight.”
The Knights had four players score in double figures, including starters Lucas Dykstra (13 points), Cade Bosma (12) and Chance Marsh (10). Lane Marsh provided a huge spark off the bench for Sunnyside with 10 points. He shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Lummi outrebounded Sunnyside 31-24. But the Knights won the turnover battle (8 to 10) and shot 47 percent from the field compared with Lummi’s 40 percent. Sunnyside also outshot the Blackhawks at the free-throw line, 57 percent to 47.
Lummi finished the season 21-5 and placed in the top two at state for the second time in the school’s boys basketball history.
Sunnyside Christian 47, Lummi 40
Lummi
12
7
12
9
—
40
Sunnyside Christian
8
11
14
14
—
47
Lummi: Free Borsey 3, Caleb Revey 8, Raven Borsey 6, Justin Mahle 0, Noah Toby 0, Trazil Lane 15, Keegan Jojola 0, Mike Washington 6, Shawn Diggs 2. Total: 40.
Sunnyside Christian: Cade Bosma 12, Chance Marsh 10, Lane Marsh 10, Lucas Dykstra 13, Justin Faber 0, Kyler Marsh 0, Luke Wagenaar 2. Total: 47.
Comments