March 4, 2017 7:04 PM

Mount Baker beats Cashmere to win 1A state championship

Michael Anderson

For The Bellingham Herald

YAKIMA

Mount Baker coach Kim Preston knows if her team needs a big defensive stop, they have the resolve to get it.

When Mount Baker needed a big play most in Saturday’s 1A girls state championship game, McKenzie Yost came up huge, blocking a potential game-winning 3-point attempt by Cashmere’s Cami Knishka.

That block preserved a nail-biting win and the first state basketball championship for the Mountaineers, who came into the tournament ranked No. 8 and finished the season 20-5.

Ironically, it was Knishka who made a crucial 3-pointer over the Yost and helped the Bulldogs win another nail-biter, 35-34, in a regional final on Feb. 25.

“She made that shot in my face at regionals,” Yost said while smiling her best “Not Again” smile after the game. “Not today.”

Preston marveled at her team’s defensive work in the final period.The Mountaineers held Cashmere without a field goal for the final 7:15.

“The word I keep hearing when people describe this team is gritty and it seems like if we need to, we’re able to dig down and make defensive stops,” Preston said as her squad cut down the nets in the Yakima Valley SunDome. “It doesn’t matter if we’re trying to stop Alexis Castro from Granger or Hailey Van Lith from Cashmere, we can do what needs to be done.”

What needed to be done in the third period was slow down Van Lith, Cashmere’s standout freshman. The Bulldogs roared back from a big halftime deficit with a 19-0 run that spanned the final 5:20 of the period. Van Lith seemed to shake off first half struggles, scoring 16 points in the period.

Mount Baker’s offensive effort was balanced. Kylind Powell and All-Tournament selection Stephanie Soares scored 12 points each. Tournament MVP Danielle Tyler added 10 points. Soares pulled down 13 rebounds and her older sister Jessica, the team’s only senior, had nine rebounds.

Mount Baker dominated the first period, running off 15 straight points over a span of 2:45, turning a 6-2 deficit into a 17-6 lead en route to a 30-15 halftime lead. The scoring was about as balanced as possible – Powell had eight, Tyler and Jessica Soares had seven each and Stephanie Soares had six.

The Soares sisters were dominant in the point, combining for 13 of Mount Baker’s 20 rebounds.

Perhaps more importantly, Abbie Johnson, Cashmere’s tallest player at 6-0, picked up two fouls within 5 seconds and sat out the last part of the surge. The second of the fouls was ruled intentional and the ensuing free throws by Jessica Soares completed a five-point play.

Van Lith was ineffective early. She hit just one of 11 field goal attempts but did lead the Bulldogs with seven rebounds.

Mount Baker 45, Cashmere 44

Cashmere

8

7

25

4

44

Mount Baker

17

13

4

11

_

45

CASHMERE — Hailey Van Lith 6-26 6-6 18, Jaspers 1-1 0-0 2, Knishka 3-11 2-2 9, Mongeon 2-8 0-0 5, Abbie Johnson 3-8 4-4 10, Thies 0-1 0-0 0, Hammond 0-0 0-0 0, High 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 15-56 12-14 44.

MOUNT BAKER — Malone 1-5 0-0 2, Stephanie Soares 6-11 0-1 12, Danielle Tyler 4-16 0-0 10, J. Soares 2-4 3-3 7, M. Yost 1-3 0-0 2, Bertand 0-1 0-0 0, Kylind Powell 6-8 0-0 12, A. Yost 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 3-4 45.

3-point goals - Cashmere 2-17 (Knishka 1-5, Mongeon 1-5); Mount Baker 2-6 (Tyler 2-6). Rebounds - Cashmere 30 (Van Lith 12, Johnson 8); Mount Baker 37 (S. Soares 13, J. Soares 9). Assists - Cashmere 5 (Van Lith 4, Johnson 1); Mount Baker 8 (Malone 2, S. Soares 2, Tyler 2, Powell 2). Turnovers - Cashmere 8, Mount Baker 21. Total fouls - Cashmere 11, Mount Baker 11. Fouled out - None.

