Lynden Christian girls add another state trophy, taking 4th

Avery Dykstra led a balanced attack with 13 points and Lynden Christian used an impressive second half to beat Bellevue Christian 50-35, and capture fourth place in the Class 1A State Tournament on Saturday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
After battling to a 20-20 tie in the first half, the Lyncs pulled ahead in the third quarter and then really put it away in the fourth.
Trailing 25-22 with 7 minutes left in the third, Lynden Christian went on a 17-0 run over the next 12 ½ minutes, led by Avery Dykstra and Trina Hommes, who finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds.
Lynden Christian, which most recently won 1A titles in 2016 and 2014, added its 33rd overall state trophy.
Sam Van Loo had 7 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for the second-seeded Lyncs, 24-2, who used their height advantage to outrebound the Vikings, 35-17, and score 10 second-chance points.
Molly VandenBrink scored a team-high 10 points and had 10 rebounds for Bellevue Christian, 20-7, which finished in sixth place. Torina Hommes added 9 points for the Vikings.
Lynden Christian 50, Bellevue Christian 35
Bellevue Christian
7
13
5
10
35
Lynden Christian
12
8
13
17
50
BELLEVUE CHRISTIAN — Berg 3-9 0-0 8, Mcquaid 0-0 0-0 0, Bloch 4-17 0-0 9, Molly VandenBrink 4-7 2-3 10, Olson 1-4 0-0 2, Lew 0-0 0-0 0, Dodson 1-1 0-0 3, Archuleta 0-0 0-0 0, Boscolo 0-0 0-0 0, Hathaway 1-4 0-0 3, Mumford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 2-3 35.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Hommes 3-4 2-4 9, Hernandez 2-6 0-0 4, Van Loo 2-10 3-4 7, Avery Dkystra 6-14 1-2 13, Bailey 2-5 0-0 6, Bocci 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Veen 0-1 0-0 0, R. Dykstra 3-4 0-0 7, Brandsma 1-2 0-0 2, Mellema 0-0 0-0 0, Sterk 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 6-10 50.
3-point goals - BC 5-15 (Berg 2-5, Bloch 1-5, Dodson 1-1, Hathaway 1-4); LC 4-10 (Hommes 1-2, Hernandez 0-1, A. Dykstra 0-2, Bailey 2-3, R. Dykstra 1-1, Brandsma 0-1). Fouled-out - None. Rebounds - BC 17 (VandenBrink 10), LC 35 (Van Loo 10). Assists - BC 4 (Berg 3); LC 10 (Three with 2). Turnovers - BC 11, LC 11. Total fouls - BC 10, LC 7.
Comments