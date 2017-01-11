High School Basketball

January 11, 2017 4:41 PM

Which Whatcom County basketball teams were highly ranked in the season’s first poll?

By David Rasbach

A pair of Whatcom County basketball teams – the Lynden Christian girls and Lummi boys – were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications when the Associated Press released its first Washington state high school basketball poll of the season Wednesday.

The Lyncs (11-1) debuted as No. 1 in the Class 1A girls poll , though they didn’t receive the most first-place votes from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors. LC received three first-place votes, while No. 2 Cashmere (12-0) received six and No. 3 Okanogan (12-1) got one.

The Blackhawks (7-0), meanwhile, were a unanimous No. 1 pick in the Class 1B poll.

LC wasn’t the only Whatcom County team to appear in the 1A poll, as Mount Baker (10-1) checked in at No. 9, while Nooksack Valley received two points and Meridian got one.

Lynden (9-3) tied with Prosser (10-2) for the fifth spot in the Class 2A girls poll behind top-ranked White River (11-1), whose only loss of the season was to Lynden Christian. Burlington Edison (6-4) also appeared in the 2A girls poll at No. 7.

The Northwest Conference’s Anacortes (9-2) claimed the top spot in the 2A boys poll, claiming three first-place nods in a very split vote. Bellingham (11-1) also appeared in the poll at No. 7, while Lynden (6-4) just missed with 12 points.

Squalicum (10-2) also just missed making the top 10 in the 3A boys poll with six points. Not surprisingly, nationally No. 1 ranked Nathan Hale (11-0) was a unanimous top choice in the classification.

The Lynden Christian boys (10-2) opened at No. 4 in the 1A boys poll behind No. 1 Zillah (9-0), No. 2 Freeman (10-1) and No. 3 King’s (11-2). Mount Baker (10-2) wasn’t far behind in sixth.

Federal Way and Kittitas were the top-ranked boys teams in Class 4A and 2B, respectively, while Central Valley (4A), Blanchet (3A), Spangle Liberty (2B) and Colton (1B) were top picks on the girls side.

Associated Press Washington state high school basketball poll

SEATTLE – How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A boys

School

Record

Points

1. Federal Way (10)

12-0

100

2. Gonzaga Prep

11-1

84

3. Union

9-2

70

4. Davis

10-2

61

5. Ferris

9-3

56

6. Kentwood

11-2

55

7. Curtis

10-1

32

8. Glacier Peak

11-1

30

9. Central Valley

9-3

24

10. Bothell

10-2

19

Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 4. Kentridge 4. Richland 3. Skyview 3. Lewis and Clark 2. Auburn 2. Skyline 1.

Class 3A boys

School

Record

Points

1. Nathan Hale (10)

11-0

100

2. Garfield

11-2

89

3. Lincoln

11-0

68

(tie) Rainier Beach

6-2

68

5. Shadle Park

10-1

59

6. West Seattle

8-4

38

7. Stanwood

11-1

37

8. Cleveland

8-3

18

9. Bellevue

9-2

15

10. Shorecrest

11-1

10

(tie) Seattle Prep

10-2

10

Others receiving votes: Wilson, Woodrow 8. Squalicum 6. Timberline 5. Capital 4. Prairie 4. Kelso 3. O’Dea 3. Shorewood 2. Kamiakin 2. Eastside Catholic 1.

Class 2A boys

School

Record

Points

1. Anacortes (3)

9-2

87

2. Clarkston (2)

10-2

83

(tie)Mark Morris (1)

8-3

83

4. Foss (4)

8-4

74

5. Selah (1)

10-2

70

6. River Ridge

9-4

42

7. Bellingham

11-1

36

8. North Kitsap

11-2

32

(tie) Pullman

9-3

32

10. Tumwater

8-4

19

Others receiving votes: Lynden 12. Kingston 11. Liberty (Renton) 6. Wapato 6. Olympic 6. East Valley (Spokane) 3. Prosser 2. W. F. West 1.

Class 1A boys

School

Record

Points

1. Zillah (4)

9-0

92

2. Freeman (2)

10-1

85

3. King’s (4)

11-2

79

4. Lynden Christian

10-2

75

5. Medical Lake

9-2

59

6. Mount Baker

10-2

36

7. Chelan

8-3

33

8. Northwest School

7-1

30

9. LaCenter

7-2

29

10. Bear Creek School

7-1

8

Others receiving votes: Granger 6. Seattle Academy 5. Seattle Christian 4. Warden 3. River View 2. Newport 2. Forks 1. Overlake School 1.

Class 2B boys

School

Record

Points

1. Kittitas (2)

9-0

78

(tie) Life Christian Academy (3)

13-1

78

3. Napavine (1)

10-0

75

4. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)

6-1

60

5. Brewster

11-1

55

6. Adna

8-3

40

7. Ilwaco

12-1

32

8. Toutle Lake

9-2

22

9. DeSales

7-2

13

10. St. George’s

6-5

8

Others receiving votes: Manson 6. White Swan 4. Orcas Island 4. Auburn Adventist Academy 3. Toledo 3. Chief Leschi 3. Kalama 1.

Class 1B boys

School

Record

Points

1. Lummi (8)

7-0

80

2. Sunnyside Christian

8-1

64

3. Taholah

9-1

54

4. Yakama Tribal

7-3

47

5. Pomeroy

5-0

45

6. Almira Coulee-Hartline

11-2

33

7. Muckleshoot Tribal School

5-2

28

8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)

10-3

20

9. Neah Bay

6-3

18

10. Prescott

6-3

13

Others receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist 12. Wellpinit 8. Colton 7. Waitsburg-Prescott 4. Garfield-Palouse 3. Selkirk 2. Tacoma Baptist 2.

Class 4A girls

School

Record

Points

1. Central Valley (9)

11-0

95

2. Kentlake

12-1

81

3. Sunnyside (1)

10-0

77

4. Bothell

10-1

70

5. Kentridge

13-1

52

6. Bellarmine Prep

10-1

47

7. Moses Lake

8-2

39

8. Glacier Peak

10-1

33

9. Auburn Riverside

10-3

15

10. Lake Stevens

9-2

12

Others receiving votes: Eastlake 9. Todd Beamer 9. Woodinville 9. Rogers (Puyallup) 2.

Class 3A girls

School

Record

Points

1. Blanchet (10)

13-0

100

2. Stanwood

12-0

77

3. Kamiakin

10-1

70

4. Mt. Spokane

10-1

53

(tie)Prairie

8-2

53

6. Lincoln

9-2

49

7. Seattle Prep

10-1

41

8. Snohomish

7-3

32

9. Rainier Beach

10-2

21

10. Gig Harbor

8-3

18

Others receiving votes: Shorewood 8. Garfield 8. Mercer Island 6. Edmonds-Woodway 6. Bellevue 4. Peninsula 2. West Seattle 1. Bethel 1.

Class 2A girls

School

Record

Points

1. White River (8)

11-1

106

2. Black Hills (1)

9-1

98

3. W. F. West (1)

8-1

77

4. Wapato (1)

10-0

71

5. Prosser

10-2

54

(tie) Lynden

9-3

54

7. Burlington-Edison

6-4

38

8. Archbishop Murphy

9-3

25

(tie) Olympic

10-3

25

10. Washougal

6-3

14

Others receiving votes: East Valley (Spokane) 11. North Kitsap 10. River Ridge 9. Eatonville 6. Franklin Pierce 2. Hockinson 2. Cheney 1. Mark Morris 1. Tumwater 1.

Class 1A girls

School

Record

Points

1. Lynden Christian (3)

11-1

91

2. Cashmere (6)

12-0

89

3. Okanogan (1)

12-1

81

4. Montesano

11-2

62

5. Columbia (Burbank)

10-0

53

6. LaCenter

11-0

52

7. Granger

11-1

43

8. Zillah

7-1

28

9. Mount Baker

10-1

21

10. Bellevue Christian

8-4

13

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7. Omak 4. Seattle Academy 2. Nooksack Valley 2. Meridian 1. Seton Catholic 1.

Class 2B girls

School

Record

Points

1. Liberty (Spangle) (4)

12-0

83

2. Dayton (2)

9-0

72

(tie) Ilwaco (2)

10-1

72

4. St. George’s

9-2

51

5. Adna

11-1

50

6. Wahkiakum (1)

11-0

49

7. Davenport

10-1

38

8. Kalama

8-2

27

9. Brewster

8-2

16

10. Life Christian Academy

6-1

14

Others receiving votes: Raymond 10. Colfax 8. Mabton 5.

Class 1B girls

School

Record

Points

1. Colton (5)

10-1

67

2. Republic (1)

12-1

59

3. Selkirk (1)

11-2

42

(tie) Pomeroy

6-1

42

5. Almira Coulee-Hartline

10-3

30

(tie) Clallam Bay

7-3

30

7. Sunnyside Christian

8-2

29

8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)

11-1

22

9. Neah Bay

7-2

16

10. Quilcene

7-3

13

(tie) Tacoma Baptist

13-0

13

Others receiving votes: Pateros 8. Tulalip Heritage 5. Entiat 4. Evergreen Lutheran 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2.

