Which Whatcom County basketball teams were highly ranked in the season’s first poll?

A pair of Whatcom County basketball teams – the Lynden Christian girls and Lummi boys – were the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications when the Associated Press released its first Washington state high school basketball poll of the season Wednesday.
The Lyncs (11-1) debuted as No. 1 in the Class 1A girls poll , though they didn’t receive the most first-place votes from a statewide panel of sports writers and editors. LC received three first-place votes, while No. 2 Cashmere (12-0) received six and No. 3 Okanogan (12-1) got one.
The Blackhawks (7-0), meanwhile, were a unanimous No. 1 pick in the Class 1B poll.
LC wasn’t the only Whatcom County team to appear in the 1A poll, as Mount Baker (10-1) checked in at No. 9, while Nooksack Valley received two points and Meridian got one.
Lynden (9-3) tied with Prosser (10-2) for the fifth spot in the Class 2A girls poll behind top-ranked White River (11-1), whose only loss of the season was to Lynden Christian. Burlington Edison (6-4) also appeared in the 2A girls poll at No. 7.
The Northwest Conference’s Anacortes (9-2) claimed the top spot in the 2A boys poll, claiming three first-place nods in a very split vote. Bellingham (11-1) also appeared in the poll at No. 7, while Lynden (6-4) just missed with 12 points.
Squalicum (10-2) also just missed making the top 10 in the 3A boys poll with six points. Not surprisingly, nationally No. 1 ranked Nathan Hale (11-0) was a unanimous top choice in the classification.
The Lynden Christian boys (10-2) opened at No. 4 in the 1A boys poll behind No. 1 Zillah (9-0), No. 2 Freeman (10-1) and No. 3 King’s (11-2). Mount Baker (10-2) wasn’t far behind in sixth.
Federal Way and Kittitas were the top-ranked boys teams in Class 4A and 2B, respectively, while Central Valley (4A), Blanchet (3A), Spangle Liberty (2B) and Colton (1B) were top picks on the girls side.
Associated Press Washington state high school basketball poll
SEATTLE – How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A boys
School
Record
Points
1. Federal Way (10)
12-0
100
2. Gonzaga Prep
11-1
84
3. Union
9-2
70
4. Davis
10-2
61
5. Ferris
9-3
56
6. Kentwood
11-2
55
7. Curtis
10-1
32
8. Glacier Peak
11-1
30
9. Central Valley
9-3
24
10. Bothell
10-2
19
Others receiving votes: Emerald Ridge 4. Kentridge 4. Richland 3. Skyview 3. Lewis and Clark 2. Auburn 2. Skyline 1.
Class 3A boys
School
Record
Points
1. Nathan Hale (10)
11-0
100
2. Garfield
11-2
89
3. Lincoln
11-0
68
(tie) Rainier Beach
6-2
68
5. Shadle Park
10-1
59
6. West Seattle
8-4
38
7. Stanwood
11-1
37
8. Cleveland
8-3
18
9. Bellevue
9-2
15
10. Shorecrest
11-1
10
(tie) Seattle Prep
10-2
10
Others receiving votes: Wilson, Woodrow 8. Squalicum 6. Timberline 5. Capital 4. Prairie 4. Kelso 3. O’Dea 3. Shorewood 2. Kamiakin 2. Eastside Catholic 1.
Class 2A boys
School
Record
Points
1. Anacortes (3)
9-2
87
2. Clarkston (2)
10-2
83
(tie)Mark Morris (1)
8-3
83
4. Foss (4)
8-4
74
5. Selah (1)
10-2
70
6. River Ridge
9-4
42
7. Bellingham
11-1
36
8. North Kitsap
11-2
32
(tie) Pullman
9-3
32
10. Tumwater
8-4
19
Others receiving votes: Lynden 12. Kingston 11. Liberty (Renton) 6. Wapato 6. Olympic 6. East Valley (Spokane) 3. Prosser 2. W. F. West 1.
Class 1A boys
School
Record
Points
1. Zillah (4)
9-0
92
2. Freeman (2)
10-1
85
3. King’s (4)
11-2
79
4. Lynden Christian
10-2
75
5. Medical Lake
9-2
59
6. Mount Baker
10-2
36
7. Chelan
8-3
33
8. Northwest School
7-1
30
9. LaCenter
7-2
29
10. Bear Creek School
7-1
8
Others receiving votes: Granger 6. Seattle Academy 5. Seattle Christian 4. Warden 3. River View 2. Newport 2. Forks 1. Overlake School 1.
Class 2B boys
School
Record
Points
1. Kittitas (2)
9-0
78
(tie) Life Christian Academy (3)
13-1
78
3. Napavine (1)
10-0
75
4. NW Christian (Colbert) (2)
6-1
60
5. Brewster
11-1
55
6. Adna
8-3
40
7. Ilwaco
12-1
32
8. Toutle Lake
9-2
22
9. DeSales
7-2
13
10. St. George’s
6-5
8
Others receiving votes: Manson 6. White Swan 4. Orcas Island 4. Auburn Adventist Academy 3. Toledo 3. Chief Leschi 3. Kalama 1.
Class 1B boys
School
Record
Points
1. Lummi (8)
7-0
80
2. Sunnyside Christian
8-1
64
3. Taholah
9-1
54
4. Yakama Tribal
7-3
47
5. Pomeroy
5-0
45
6. Almira Coulee-Hartline
11-2
33
7. Muckleshoot Tribal School
5-2
28
8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
10-3
20
9. Neah Bay
6-3
18
10. Prescott
6-3
13
Others receiving votes: Puget Sound Adventist 12. Wellpinit 8. Colton 7. Waitsburg-Prescott 4. Garfield-Palouse 3. Selkirk 2. Tacoma Baptist 2.
Class 4A girls
School
Record
Points
1. Central Valley (9)
11-0
95
2. Kentlake
12-1
81
3. Sunnyside (1)
10-0
77
4. Bothell
10-1
70
5. Kentridge
13-1
52
6. Bellarmine Prep
10-1
47
7. Moses Lake
8-2
39
8. Glacier Peak
10-1
33
9. Auburn Riverside
10-3
15
10. Lake Stevens
9-2
12
Others receiving votes: Eastlake 9. Todd Beamer 9. Woodinville 9. Rogers (Puyallup) 2.
Class 3A girls
School
Record
Points
1. Blanchet (10)
13-0
100
2. Stanwood
12-0
77
3. Kamiakin
10-1
70
4. Mt. Spokane
10-1
53
(tie)Prairie
8-2
53
6. Lincoln
9-2
49
7. Seattle Prep
10-1
41
8. Snohomish
7-3
32
9. Rainier Beach
10-2
21
10. Gig Harbor
8-3
18
Others receiving votes: Shorewood 8. Garfield 8. Mercer Island 6. Edmonds-Woodway 6. Bellevue 4. Peninsula 2. West Seattle 1. Bethel 1.
Class 2A girls
School
Record
Points
1. White River (8)
11-1
106
2. Black Hills (1)
9-1
98
3. W. F. West (1)
8-1
77
4. Wapato (1)
10-0
71
5. Prosser
10-2
54
(tie) Lynden
9-3
54
7. Burlington-Edison
6-4
38
8. Archbishop Murphy
9-3
25
(tie) Olympic
10-3
25
10. Washougal
6-3
14
Others receiving votes: East Valley (Spokane) 11. North Kitsap 10. River Ridge 9. Eatonville 6. Franklin Pierce 2. Hockinson 2. Cheney 1. Mark Morris 1. Tumwater 1.
Class 1A girls
School
Record
Points
1. Lynden Christian (3)
11-1
91
2. Cashmere (6)
12-0
89
3. Okanogan (1)
12-1
81
4. Montesano
11-2
62
5. Columbia (Burbank)
10-0
53
6. LaCenter
11-0
52
7. Granger
11-1
43
8. Zillah
7-1
28
9. Mount Baker
10-1
21
10. Bellevue Christian
8-4
13
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 7. Omak 4. Seattle Academy 2. Nooksack Valley 2. Meridian 1. Seton Catholic 1.
Class 2B girls
School
Record
Points
1. Liberty (Spangle) (4)
12-0
83
2. Dayton (2)
9-0
72
(tie) Ilwaco (2)
10-1
72
4. St. George’s
9-2
51
5. Adna
11-1
50
6. Wahkiakum (1)
11-0
49
7. Davenport
10-1
38
8. Kalama
8-2
27
9. Brewster
8-2
16
10. Life Christian Academy
6-1
14
Others receiving votes: Raymond 10. Colfax 8. Mabton 5.
Class 1B girls
School
Record
Points
1. Colton (5)
10-1
67
2. Republic (1)
12-1
59
3. Selkirk (1)
11-2
42
(tie) Pomeroy
6-1
42
5. Almira Coulee-Hartline
10-3
30
(tie) Clallam Bay
7-3
30
7. Sunnyside Christian
8-2
29
8. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)
11-1
22
9. Neah Bay
7-2
16
10. Quilcene
7-3
13
(tie) Tacoma Baptist
13-0
13
Others receiving votes: Pateros 8. Tulalip Heritage 5. Entiat 4. Evergreen Lutheran 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2.
