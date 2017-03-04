Lynden Christian falls to King’s, finishes 5th

The experience of the King’s Knights, winners of the last two Class 1A basketball titles, showed up Saturday when they raced past a younger Lynden Christian team, 55-43, at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The win gave King’s the third-place trophy at the 1A Hardwood Classic. Lynden Christian finished fifth – its 25th trophy in school history.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to them,” said Lyncs coach Roger DeBoer. “They have seven or eight seniors and it really showed today. ... As they mounted a lead and hit some big shots, you could see it kind of knocked the will out of us a little bit.”
The Lyncs, who finished 21-7, led by one at halftime but the Knights shot better than 50 percent from the floor and hit 46 percent from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away.
And King’s made their tournament run without 6-foot-7 Corey Kispert, a Gonzaga University commit who broke a bone in his foot last month.
Luke Wicks scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, leading the second-half surge for King’s. Dawson Porcello and Josh Frohardt scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, and Chewy Zevenbergen added seven points and 11 rebounds for the Knights, 22-6.
“We still have some young bodies and Day 3 can be really, really tough,” DeBoer said. “We missed so many layins early and you can’t do that against a team like King’s.”
Grant Rubbert had 11 points, as well as six rebounds, four steals, and three assists, for Lynden Christian. George DeJong added 8 points and 8 rebounds.
“I tried to show these younger kids how it’s done,” said Rubbert, one of only two seniors on the team. “I know they’ll be back. They’re good kids.”
DeBoer seconded that sentiment.
“We can only be excited about the future,” he said. “We are very, very blessed.”
Kings 55, Lynden Christian 43
King’s
9
10
12
24
55
Lynden Christian
11
11
7
14
43
KING’S — Dawson Porcello 3-12 5-6 14, Lopez 0-3 0-0 0, Josh Frohardt 3-5 3-4 11, Luke Wicks 7-10 2-2 18, Zevenbergen 2-5 2-4 7, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Durbin 0-1 0-0 0, Bundrant 0-0 0-0 0, Kleppe 1-5 0-0 3, Bobin 0-0 0-0 0, Schoenfeld 1-2 0-0 2, Hibbard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 12-16 55.
LYNDEN CHRISTIAN — Riddle 0-3 0-0 0, Bajema 1-12 2-3 5, Grant Rubbert 5-9 0-0 11, DeJong 4-10 0-1 8, Westra 1-5 0-0 2, DeVries 2-7 0-0 5, Lancaster 0-0 0-0 0, Bouwman 0-2 0-0 0, Bos 3-5 0-0 9, Jansen 1-1 0-0 3, Colwell 0-4 0-0 0, Tevelde 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 2-4 43.
3-point goals - King’s 9-26 (Porcello 3-10, Frohardt 2-4, Wicks 2-4, Zevenbergen 1-1, Kleppe 1-5); Lynden Christian 7-25 (Bajema 1-5, Rubbert 1-2, DeVries 1-6, Bos 3-5, Jansen 1-1). Rebounds - King’s 37 (Zevenbergen 11, Wicks 8); Lynden Christian DeJong 8, Rubbert 6). Assists - King’s 14 (Frohardt 5, Porcello 4); Lynden Christian 8 (Rubbert 3, DeVries 2, Bouwman). Turnovers - King’s 12, Lynden Christian 7. Total fouls - King’s 12, Lynden Christian 15. Fouled out - None.
