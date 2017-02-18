A returning state champ with doubts? She didn’t leave any with this performance

You would never have guessed it from the dominance Mount Baker’s Emma Bruntil showed from start to finish in her 135-pound championship match at the Mat Classic on Saturday, but she had her doubts.
In the first and second rounds, she scored an early takedown of Redmond’s Nadia Medvinsky, forcing Medvinsky into a defensive mode, flat on her face working hard not to let Bruntil turn her with an arm bar. She survived the first round, but 1:12 into the second, Bruntil pinned her to claim a second consecutive state title.
“There’s always some doubt. I pinned her earlier in the season, so I knew she would have revenge in mind,” Bruntil said. “But in the second round, I started believing I could do it.”
Up 4-0 10 seconds into the second round, Bruntil had more than just her first title in a Mountaineers singlet (last season she won representing Nooksack Valley).
“I really wanted to get a pin, because we needed to (get) the points to keep our chances at a team trophy alive,” she said.
The victory over Medvinsky, ranked second in the state, gave the top-ranked Bruntil a perfect 4-for-4 performance pinning her foes in the tournament. Two pins took less than a minute – Selena Garza of Curtis fell in 28 seconds, Elizabeth Giles of Othello in 27.
“I’m really motivated to try for a third championship next year,” Bruntil, a junior, said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do before I have a chance to do that, but it would be icing on the cake.”
