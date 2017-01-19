Lynden Christian names new boys golf coach

Darin DeYoung has been hired as coach of the Lynden Christian boys golf team this spring, according to an email Thursday from Lyncs athletic director Brenda Terpstra.
“Darin and his family are long-time LC supporters, and he is excited about this new opportunity to serve our students,” Terpstra wrote.
DeYoung, who is a partner with Oltman Insurance, graduated from LC in 1992 and from Calvin College in 1996. His wife, Niki, is a part time math teacher at Lynden Christian, and they have four children at the school.
DeYoung takes over the program for Dana Hagen, who led it for 15 years. The Lyncs placed ninth at state last year.
Comments