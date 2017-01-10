Sedro-Woolley coaching legend to enter wrestling Hall of Fame

The Washington Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame has selected former Sedro-Woolley coach Donald “Spud” Walley for induction. He and the rest of the Class of 2017 will be honored March 19 at the Red Lion Hotel in Olympia and will be permanently recognized at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Walley, who attended college at Washington and Western Washington College, began coaching at Cascade Junior High School in 1956. After 13 years, he became the coach at Sedro-Woolley, leading the Cubs to state titles in 1976, 1981 and 1983. He also coached seven individual state champions in 16 years and had a career dual meet record of 347-9.
Walley was inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1985, and he went on to serve five terms as mayor of Sedro-Woolley. He died in 2009.
Comments