Tearing her ACL twice was tough, but she got a new perspective halfway around the world

Jessica Valley knows adversity.
She tore the same ACL twice in back-to-back years of playing college basketball, but a trip to Africa between those injuries gave her real perspective.
“You should just be grateful for what you have in life,” she said. “And if opportunity presents itself, you should definitely take it.”
It’s that mentality that has brought Valley – a senior guard for Western Washington University – back to the game.
The Vikings (2-0) play their home-opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Azusa Pacific at the Whatcom Community College Pavilion.
After graduating high school as a basketball star, Young, a Lafayette, Indiana, native, began playing the game at Indiana State. She tore her ACL during the season and began the long process of healing.
That summer, a high school teacher she knew offered her a chance to be a mentor to the female portion of a student group traveling to Cameroon, a nation in west-central Africa.
There, students would work on a water project, providing pumps designed with PVC piping to sustain villagers near the town of Douala with easily-accessible water sources.
Valley went, and the world she glimpsed in Africa was far different than the one she knew back home.
“That was definitely an eye-opening experience,” she said. “It just makes you appreciate life, and what we have here in the U.S.”
The people she met there, she said, were open and welcoming. They used water fetched in buckets from wells for their plants and animals more than for drinking or personal hygiene, preferring to drink tea instead of straight cool water.
After the trip, Valley played her sophomore season at Indiana State, where she again was hurt. She said the second injury caused her to assess what she wanted, which wound up being a transfer to Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Before starting at Nova, Valley again visited Africa; this time to Tanzania.
Valley said that she noticed people there were happy in spite of their simple, more rudimentary lifestyle, allowing her to put the often complex natures of U.S. life in perspective.
“I look at it as ‘you’re as happy as what you want to be,’” she said. “I think your attitude controls who you are, and that’s what I really took away from it. You can control what you can control, and that’s your attitude and effort. And that’s how I got back to playing basketball. It’s your attitude that controls your happiness.”
Valley sat out her first season at Nova, but was back on the court the next season. Between her time at Nova, Valley also visited New Delhi, India, for a water project focusing on the use of water as a hydraulic fluid substitute for oil.
After graduating with a degree in recreation and sports management, Valley moved to Utah and entered the workforce with several jobs, including at the Utah Olympic Park, the winter park built for the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
After a while, though, Valley realized she missed basketball. She e-mailed longtime Western head coach Carmen Dolfo, who happened to be looking for someone like Valley. Although Dolfo doesn’t take many single-year transfer players, the coach said she was impressed by Valley’s ability and game intelligence.
Valley packed her bags and moved to Bellingham.
“She’s a leader,” Dolfo said. “She’s very smart on the court; I think she’s a great passer and makes things happen, and she wants to win.”
Valley said coming back to basketball was tough because she was out of shape, but now that the season has started, she’s having fun with her teammates and coaches in her final year of playing eligibility.
She’s also pursuing a master’s degree for adult and higher education, and said she’d like to work in a university setting, working at a recreation center, in student affairs or in academic advising.
Through the ups and downs of her athletic career, Valley has held on to being grateful and thankful.
“Control your attitude and effort,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to live life when you’re happy and optimistic than (when you’re) negative.”
2016-17 WWU women’s basketball roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Yr.
Hometown
1
Maia Barnett
G
5-7
Jr.
Los Angeles
3
Taylor Peacocke
G
5-9
Sr.
Kenmore
12
Amanda Lance
G
5-7
So.
Buckley
13
Lexie Bland
G
5-6
Fr.
Ellensburg
15
Hannah Stipanovich
F/C
6-1
Jr.
St. Louis
20
Ndey Sonko
F
6-1
Jr.
Edmonds
21
Rachel Albert
F
5-10
Sr.
Bellingham
22
Gracie Castaneda
G
5-8
Fr.
Arlington
25
Nikki Corbett
F/C
6-2
So.
Camas
32
Drew Morris
G
5-10
Fr.
Chelan
33
Kiana Gandy
F
5-10
Sr.
Des Moines
34
Jessica Valley
G
5-9
Sr.
Lafayette, Indiana
35
Aleisha Hathaway
G
5-9
Sr.
Spokane
44
Tia Briggs
F
6-1
Sr.
Tacoma
2016-17 WWU women’s basketball schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 11
Humboldt State
W 91-49
Nov. 12
Frescno Pacific
W 68-39
Date
Opponent
Time
Nov. 18
Azusa Pacific
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19
UC San Diego
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 25
Notre Dame de Namur
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26
Holy Names
7:45 p.m.
Dec. 1
at Alaska*
8 p.m.
Dec. 3
at Alaska-Anchorage*
3 p.m.
Dec. 17
Angelo State (at Las Vegas)
1 p.m.
Dec. 19
E. New Mexcio (at Las Vegas)
1:15 p.m.
Dec. 29
Concordia*
7 p.m.
Dec. 31
Western Oregon*
4:30 p.m.
Jan. 5
at Northwest Nazarene*
6 p.m.
Jan. 7
at Central Washington*
5 p.m.
Jan. 12
Saint Martin’s*
7 p.m.
Jan. 14
Seattle Pacific*
7 p.m.
Jan. 17
at Simon Fraser*
7 p.m.
Jan. 21
Montana State-Billings*
3 p.m.
Jan. 26
at Western Oregon*
7 p.m.
Jan. 28
at Concordia*
2 p.m.
Feb. 2
Central Washington*
7 p.m.
Feb. 4
Northwest Nazarene*
7 p.m.
Feb. 9
at Seattle Pacific*
7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
at Saint Martin’s*
5:15 p.m.
Feb. 14
Simon Fraser*
7 p.m.
Feb. 16
at Montana State-Billings*
6:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
Alaska-Anchorage
7 p.m.
Feb. 25
Alaska*
3 p.m.
*GNAC game
NOTE: Home games played at Whatcom Community College Pavilion
Comments