Homeless families may soon find shelter at local churches

During the 2014-15 school year Whatcom County had 854 homeless schoolchildren, according to the Washington state Office of the Superintendent of Public Education. Each of these students faced daily challenges in accessing adequate rest, proper hygiene, decent health care, comfort, reasonable safety, and good nutrition – things that most of us take for granted. The Interfaith Coalition has initiated a partnership with Family Promise to work with congregations to provide space in their buildings to serve as temporary shelters.