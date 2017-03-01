Find your bubble, then join us for a meal and neighborly conversation

From the national election to protests in the street, its been a contentious couple of months in the nation and Whatcom County. “Fake news” and social media vitriol don’t help. It’s easy to retreat to our own bubbles and listen only to the voices we agree with.
But that’s no way to be neighborly. We think more listening would help. And, thanks to a grant from the Whatcom Community Foundation’s Project Neighborly, we’d like to invite you to a meal and conversation about Whatcom County with somebody outside your bubble.
We’ll start learning about each others’ lives and then discuss what we like about Whatcom County and the issues the community faces.
If you’d like to participate, we ask that you take five minutes to answer the 25 questions in PBS.org’s Bubble quiz to learn about your “bubble” of experience. Then, by March 12, use our form to share your bubble score and nominate yourself to attend one of the meals we’ll host.
On April 3 we’ll invite up to 100 people to be paired with someone in another bubble to share a meal and conversation at a local restaurant. We’ll start learning about each others’ lives and then discuss what we like about Whatcom County and the issues the community faces.
We’ll share those answers with the community in The Bellingham Herald and on bellinghamherald.com and social media.
Our “Outside the Bubble” project will host three dinners and two lunches at area restaurants:
▪ 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, near Ferndale;
▪ 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 20 in Bellingham;
▪ Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, in Lynden;
▪ 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 in Fairhaven;
▪ Noon-2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, in Bellingham.
