Could a ‘water bank’ or city-share aid rural water rights after the Hirst decision?

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case Pause

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:35 Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:48 Watch bald eagles along the Nooksack River

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17