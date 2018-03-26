Here's how a pair of Bellingham brothers plan to revolutionize the pot industry

SHARE COPY LINK Brian Burnett, co-owner of Creative Harvest Solutions, explains how the company's marijuana harvesting device works. Burnett says the Diamond Edge Dry Trimmer will cut production time for local growers and processors. Evan Abell

Brian Burnett, co-owner of Creative Harvest Solutions, explains how the company's marijuana harvesting device works. Burnett says the Diamond Edge Dry Trimmer will cut production time for local growers and processors. Evan Abell