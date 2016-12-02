A new kind of family farm – growing pot outdoors in Washington

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms Pause

1:42 Fed's pot decision buzzkill for backers

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

3:06 Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard